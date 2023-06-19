5 Killed After Truck Driving On Wrong Side Of Road Hits Vehicle In Maharashtra

Five persons were killed after their multi-utility vehicle was hit by a truck. (Representational)

Five persons were killed and three injured after their multi-utility vehicle was hit by a truck in Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place in Sitakhandi Ghat, more than 600 kilometres from Mumbai, and the speeding mid-size truck carrying bricks was being driven on the wrong side of the road en route to Nanded, he said.

"The MUV, which had eight occupants, was on its way to Bhokar. The deceased comprise three men and two women. Four persons died on the spot while one of the injured succumbed in a hospital in Bhokar," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe was underway, the Bhokar police station official said.

