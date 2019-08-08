5 Killed After 3 Trucks Collide With Each Other In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

"Three trucks collided with each other. 8 people were in a truck in which 5 died on the spot. The injured have been shifted to hospital," senior police officer, Sanjeev Tyagi told ANI.

Cities | | Updated: August 08, 2019 07:58 IST
The identities of the deceased are being ascertained by the police.(Representational)


Bijnor: 

Five people died this morning after three trucks collided with each other.

The identities of the deceased are being ascertained by the police. 



Trending

Uttar PradeshTrucks CollisionBijnor

