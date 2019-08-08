5 Killed After 3 Trucks Collide With Each Other In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

The identities of the deceased are being ascertained by the police.(Representational)

Five people died this morning after three trucks collided with each other.

"Three trucks collided with each other. 8 people were in a truck in which 5 died on the spot. The injured have been shifted to hospital," senior police officer, Sanjeev Tyagi told ANI.

