5-Foot-Long Cobra Caught In Odisha Hostel, Later Released Into Forest

A five-foot long cobra with a big hood was found inside a hostel room in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

A five-foot long cobra with a big hood, lying beside a girl inside a hostel room in Odisha, was captured on Sunday. A friend of the girl's had noticed the cobra lying beside her and immediately whisked the girl away to safety from it, according to news agency ANI.

The staff at the ladies hostel informed a well-known snake-catcher in the area, who rushed to the hostel and managed to capture the cobra using a fishing net. The ladies hostel is located in Baripada town in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The adult cobra usually doesn't attack humans. They are usually said to attack humans only in self-defense, if provoked.

Krishna Chandra Gochhayat, who caught the snake, later released the deadly snake into the Simlipal biosphere, considered to be a safe habitat for snakes and lizards, according to news agency ANI.

The adult cobra falls under the category of protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

(With Inputs From ANI)