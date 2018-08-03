5 Detained In Maharashtra For Sharing Child Pornography On WhatsApp

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at Navghar police station, said Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni.

Cities | | Updated: August 03, 2018 19:40 IST
5 persons were detained in Thane for allegedly watching and circulating child porn (Representational)

Thane: 

Five persons have been detained in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly watching and circulating child pornography through WhatsApp, the police today said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at Navghar police station, said Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni.

The detained persons, three of whom are under 18, were allegedly part of some WhatsApp groups where videos clips of child pornography were shared and downloaded, he said.

Police were looking for administrators of these groups, he said.

The probe began when the parents of one of the youths detained in the case saw him watching porn clips on his mobile phone, and approached police.

A local police official said the video clips appeared to be mostly of foreign origin.

