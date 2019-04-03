5 Auto-Rickshaw Gang Members Arrested For Robbing Woman Passengers: Cops

Police found three country-made pistols, four live cartridges and two knives from the accused. (FILE)

Five members of a Ghaziabad-based gang were arrested for robbing woman passengers after giving them ride in their auto-rickshaw, police officials said on Tuesday.

The gang used to pick up woman passengers on the Electronic City metro station-Indirapuram-Vaishali route in the Uttar Pradesh city.

On Monday night, a woman who boarded their auto-rickshaw was looted by the five men who were in the vehicle posing as its driver and passengers. They later threw her out of the auto-rickshaw onto the road, police said.

The woman then informed the police about the incident. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the gang opened fire at the police personnel, who also returned a shot, in which one of the accused was injured, an officer said.

The accused have been identified as Raju alias Raj Bhadur, Raj Kumar, Sandip, Pawan and Karan, police said, adding that Raju was the gang leader.

Police recovered the woman's robbed bag, silver anklets and mobile phone. Police also found three country-made pistols, four live cartridges and two knives from the accused.

