Suspected LTTE Guns, Explosives And Ammunition Found in Rameswaram

The items were found when a septic tank was being dug near a house in Thangachimadam area.

More than 50 boxes of abandoned ammunition, 41 Light Machine Guns, 22 Machine guns, five land mines trinitrotoluene detonators, and detonator launchers were recovered while a septic tank was being dug in a house near Thangachimadam area in the Ramesawaram district.Among other items seized were one SLR box, eight pieces of fused wire and eight dynamo motors, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena told reporters.He said occupants of the house alerted the police about what they had discovered while the digging operations were on, following which police were dispatched to the spot.The Superintendent of Police also said that officials at the union government had been informed of it and that a team would arrive at Rameswaram soon.According to news agency ANI, the police suspect that the weapons cache could have been left behind by terror outfit LTTE, some of whom had camped here in the 1980s during the outfit's war against the Sri Lankan government.