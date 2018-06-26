Suspected LTTE Guns, Explosives And Ammunition Found in Rameswaram

Among other items seized were one SLR box, eight pieces of fused wire and eight dynamo motors, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena told reporters.
He said occupants of the house alerted the police about what they had discovered while the digging operations were on, following which police were dispatched to the spot.
The Superintendent of Police also said that officials at the union government had been informed of it and that a team would arrive at Rameswaram soon.
According to news agency ANI, the police suspect that the weapons cache could have been left behind by terror outfit LTTE, some of whom had camped here in the 1980s during the outfit's war against the Sri Lankan government.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)