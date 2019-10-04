4-year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Relative In Aligarh

Aligarh police is investigating the case.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Thursday evening, police said. The accused is a relative of the girl, they said.

The girl was playing near her house when the accused took the girl to a nearby field in her village and raped her.

Local villagers rushed to the field on hearing the cries of the girl and caught the accused, who was then handed over to the police.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.