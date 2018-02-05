4-Year-Old Dies After Swallowing Ten Rupee Coin Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-speciality hospital, but she died during treatment.

Share EMAIL PRINT The girl swallowed the coin accidentally while playing with it Nashik (Maharashtra): A four-year-old girl died after accidentally swallowing a ten rupee coin in Chandgiri locality in the city Monday morning, police said.



Shalini Handge, 4, demanded something to eat; her mother gave her a ten rupee coin and asked her to buy something from a nearby shop, said P R Dhokane, in-charge, Nashik Road police station.



While playing with the coin she swallowed it accidentally, he said.



Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-speciality hospital, but she died during treatment, the officer said.



Police have registered a case of accidental death.



