4-Year-Old Dies After Swallowing Ten Rupee Coin

Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-speciality hospital, but she died during treatment.

Cities | | Updated: February 05, 2018 16:17 IST
The girl swallowed the coin accidentally while playing with it

Nashik (Maharashtra):  A four-year-old girl died after accidentally swallowing a ten rupee coin in Chandgiri locality in the city Monday morning, police said.

Shalini Handge, 4, demanded something to eat; her mother gave her a ten rupee coin and asked her to buy something from a nearby shop, said P R Dhokane, in-charge, Nashik Road police station.

While playing with the coin she swallowed it accidentally, he said.

Her parents first rushed her to a local hospital and then to a super-speciality hospital, but she died during treatment, the officer said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

