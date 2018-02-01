Girl Killed, Grandfather Injured After 5 People Open Fire At Them

The incident was believed to be due to old enmity over a land dispute.

Cities | | Updated: February 01, 2018 14:32 IST
Poonam, 4, died on the spot while her injured grandfather is now out of danger

Sambhal (UP):  A four-year-girl was killed and her grandfather injured after five people allegedly opened fire at them over a land dispute in Hayatnagar area, police said Thursday.

An FIR has been registered against the five accused.

The incident took place Wednesday when Banwari Singh Yadav was with his granddaughter Poonam and some people opened fire at them, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Pandey said.

While Poonam died on the spot, Yadav was injured and rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

fire opened4 year old dead

