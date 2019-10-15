4 Of Family Killed, 1 Injured In House Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

4 members of one family were charred to death when a fire broke out in their home

Four members of one family were charred to death when a fire broke out in their home in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place in Sipri Bazar area in Jhansi district.

Those killed include a man Jagdish, his wife Kumudbala, an elderly woman Rajni and a minor girl. One person has been seriously injured and admitted to a hospital.

Four other members of the family, who were sleeping on the roof were rescued by neighbours.

Senior police officer Subhash Singh Baghel said fire officials were also investigating the possible cause of fire because some neighbours had pointed towards a conspiracy.

According to reports, the fire incident occurred at nearly 1.30 a.m. early Tuesday.

