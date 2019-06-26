4-Month-Old Boy Dies After Drunk Father Slams Him On Ground

The accused has been arrested (representational)

A four-month-old boy died after his drunk father slammed him on the ground following an argument with his wife at a village in the district, the police said today. The incident took place on Monday, they added.

The accused, identified as Uday Kushwaha (28), was arrested under murder charges, senior police official Vivek Lal said.

The couple, residents of Panna district, had come to Sadak Hardua village, about 52 kms from Damoh district headquarters, to attend a marriage function, he said.

"After getting drunk, Kushwaha started arguing with his wife. During their verbal tiff, Uday lost his temper. He lifted their baby and slammed him on the ground," Lal said, adding that the child died on the spot.

After the incident, people present there caught the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.