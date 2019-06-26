4-Month-Old Boy Dies After Drunk Father Slams Him On Ground

The couple were having an argument when the man lost temper, lifted the baby and slammed him on the ground. The child died on spot, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: June 26, 2019 18:30 IST
The accused has been arrested (representational)


Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: 

A four-month-old boy died after his drunk father slammed him on the ground following an argument with his wife at a village in the district, the police said today. The incident took place on Monday, they added.

The accused, identified as Uday Kushwaha (28), was arrested under murder charges, senior police official Vivek Lal said. 

The couple, residents of Panna district, had come to Sadak Hardua village, about 52 kms from Damoh district headquarters, to attend a marriage function, he said.

"After getting drunk, Kushwaha started arguing with his wife. During their verbal tiff, Uday lost his temper. He lifted their baby and slammed him on the ground," Lal said, adding that the child died on the spot.

After the incident, people present there caught the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.



