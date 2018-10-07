4 Labourers Killed, 15 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Madhya Pradesh

All the injured were being treated at Kasrawad Hospital, the police officer said. (Representational)

Four labourers were killed and 15 others injured today when their bus collided with a truck near the Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

The mishap took place on the Indore-Kasrawad Road, about 50km from the area.

"A bus belonging to a factory was on its way to drop labourers to their homes after the night shift when it collided with a truck," Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) D Kalyan Chakrabarti said.

"Four persons, identified as Pankaj (20), Amit (22), Rahul (22) and Rajesh (25), were killed on the spot, while 15 others injured," he said.

All the injured were being treated at Kasrawad Hospital, the police officer said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Mr Chakrabarti added.