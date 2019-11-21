4 Killed, 7 Injured After SUV Collides With Bus In UP

The Bolero was on its way to Sitapur when it collided with the tourist bus (Representational)

Four people were killed and seven injured when their SUV collided with a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Lucknow-Mahmodabad Road near Babkuti village under Baddhupur police station limits on Tuesday night, senior police official Akash Tomar said.

The Bolero was on its way to Sitapur when it collided with the tourist bus, he added.

The passengers were rushed to the local community health centre where Ram Bhulan (30), Asha (40), Ramesh (40) and Thamaina Devi (30) were declared dead, Tomar said, adding that some passengers of the bus also suffered minor injuries.

