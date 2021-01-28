4 Killed, 1 Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Gujarat

The men were from Rajasthan and had come to Morbi to work in factories, official said. (Representational)

Four men were killed and one seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle on the outskirts of Gujarat's Morbi town in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Malia crossroads, where a mini truck allegedly hit the two-wheeler and drove away, an official said.

According to the preliminary probe, the injured man Dinesh Shambhu, a native of Rajasthan, had picked up four youngsters from a bus stop on his motorcycle, inspector I M Kondhiya, Morbi ''B'' division said.

While four pillion riders died on the spot, Dinesh Shambhu sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The victims have been identified as Shivaji Gameti, 19, his brother Suresh, 18, Tejaram Gameti, 17, and Shivaji's brother-in-law Manalal Kalava, 19, he said.

The men were from Rajasthan and had come to Morbi to work in factories, he said.

The CCTV footage from the area suggests that a mini-truck was involved in this hit-and-run incident, the official added.