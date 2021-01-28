4 Killed, 1 Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Gujarat

Four men were killed and one seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle on the outskirts of Gujarat's Morbi town in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
The incident took place near Malia crossroads, where a mini truck allegedly hit the two-wheeler and drove away, an official said.
According to the preliminary probe, the injured man Dinesh Shambhu, a native of Rajasthan, had picked up four youngsters from a bus stop on his motorcycle, inspector I M Kondhiya, Morbi ''B'' division said.
While four pillion riders died on the spot, Dinesh Shambhu sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, the official said.
The victims have been identified as Shivaji Gameti, 19, his brother Suresh, 18, Tejaram Gameti, 17, and Shivaji's brother-in-law Manalal Kalava, 19, he said.
The men were from Rajasthan and had come to Morbi to work in factories, he said.
The CCTV footage from the area suggests that a mini-truck was involved in this hit-and-run incident, the official added.