4 Dead After Speeding Car Hits 2 Motorbikes In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Four persons were killed after a speeding car hit two motorcycles in Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Gyaraspur, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Friday, and police said the accident may have been caused by some stray cattle sitting on the road.

"The cows had covered half the road and the car hit the two motorcycles when they were all passing by together. The victim Rishiraj Kushwaha (37), his son Vikas (12), daughter Kajal (15) were on one motorcycle while the fourth victim Raja Hirda (35) was on the second two-wheeler," Inspector Pankaj Gite of Gyaraspur police station told PTI.

Kushwaha's wife Kavita and one Chandni, who was riding pillion with Hirda, have sustained injuries and are hospitalized, he added.

Efforts were on to trace the car and nab the driver who escaped from the spot, the official said.

