4 Dead, 25 Injured In Gujarat's Bhavnagar As Bus Falls Off Bridge

Four people were killed on Monday and 25 were injured when their bus fell from a bridge near Chamardi village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, some 170 kilometres from Ahmedabad, police said.

The private bus was on its way from Bhavnagar to Vallabhipur when it fell about 10-12 feet from a minor bridge on the state highway in the evening, police said, adding that preliminary probe suggests the driver lost control.

A Vallabhipur police official identified the dead as Pravinsinh Gohil (50), Karansinh Gohil (58), Nagjibhai Gohil (65) and Dileep Kandoliya (32).

He added that around 25 people who were injured in the accident were rushed to a government hospital in Bhavnagar.



