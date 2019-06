The bodies were fished out of the pond Friday night, the police said. (Representational)

Four boys, between the ages 5 and 12, drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Friday, the police said today.

The incident happened in the district's Sankdi village on Friday evening, they added.

"The children had taken cattle to a pasture in the evening and started bathing in the pond. The cattle returned but the boys went missing," a police officer said.

"Their bodies were fished out from the pond in the night and handed over to family members after autopsy on Saturday," he said.