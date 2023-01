4 Arrested In Maharashtra's Palghar For Selling Toddler For Rs 2.35 Lakh

4 people were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar for allegedly selling a 2-year-old boy (Representational)

Four persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly selling a two-year-old boy for Rs 2.35 lakh by taking advantage of the poverty of his parents, a police official said on Thursday.

Crime Branch Unit III Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh said a couple and five others, including two women, reached out to the parents of the child on December 27 and took him away.

"They told the parents they would take proper care of the child and also promised them the opportunity to meet him once in a while. They then sold the child for Rs 2.35 lakh. When his mother came to know about it, she filed a complaint with Virar police," Mr Badakh said.

We have arrested four persons, including a man based in Valsad in Gujarat who had bought the child, while efforts were on to nab the others, Mr Badakh informed.

Probe is underway in the case registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act, he added.

"The child was reunited with his parents on Thursday," Mr Badakh said.



