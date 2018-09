The child was lured by her 15-year-old neighbour to a desolate spot. (Representational)

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teenage neighbour in a village in Sindhauli area of Shahjahanpur, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old boy saw the girl alone in the street and lured to a desolate place where he raped her, they said.

An FIR has been registered and police are trying to trace the whereabouts of the juvenile accused.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

