3 Women, Girl Dead As Car Driven By Teenager Hits Them: Telangana Police

The child pressed the accelerator instead of brake, hit the car on four: Senior police official (File)

Three women and a girl died when a car allegedly driven by a 16-year old hit a group of labourers sitting on a pavement in Karimnagar town on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened at around 6.50 AM when the teenager lost control over the steering while rubbing his eyes due to thick smog in the area and rammed into a divider and hit those sitting on the pavement, they said.

A police official said three women (aged between 27 and 32) and a 14-year old girl died in the incident (three died on the spot while another died on way to being shifted to a hospital) and two others who were injured were admitted to a hospital.

The Child in conflict with the law (CCL), pressed the accelerator instead of brake and hit the car on the four and others, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana said.

The CCL, a ninth standard student, along with his two minor friends, who were in the car when the accident occurred fled the scene leaving behind the car, police said the trio was subsequently apprehended and the owner of car was also taken into custody for allowing his minor son to drive.

The labourers earlier used to stay in temporary huts erected on the pavement that were removed by police and civic officials recently, police added.