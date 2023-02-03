3-Month-Old Baby Poked 51 Times With Hot Rod To Treat Pneumonia, Dies

In tribal-dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh, the act of poking hot rods is turning fatal.

A 3-month-old girl suffering from pneumonia was poked 51 times with a hot rod to treat the illness in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

The child's health worsened, and was later admitted to Shahdol Medical College, where she died during the treatment. Officials said her body, which was buried, will be taken out for postmortem, which will take place tomorrow.

When the women and child development officials reached the hospital, they found that the shocking case of blind faith took place 15 days ago and the child was not treated for pneumonia which deteriorated her condition, Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidh said.

"A local Anganwadi worker counselled her mother and requested her not to poke the child with a hot rod," Ms Vaidh further added.

In tribal-dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh, the act of poking hot rods is turning fatal, Dr Vikrant Bhuria doctor and President of Youth Congress said, "Being poked with bars can lead to death, it's a way to subside the pain, but the problem is that the infection can supersede which can result in death."

"Such practices are still prevalent and I request the Chief Medical Officer of the area to register a complaint and take strict action," BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Vajpayee said.