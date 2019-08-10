3 Killed, 5 Injured In Building Collapse In Gujarat

Four people died as a three-story apartment building collapses in Kheda

Three people were killed and five injured as a three-story apartment building collapsed on Friday night in Nadiad area of Kheda district in Gujarat.

The apartment that collapsed was a Gujarat Housing Board construction.

Fire personnel teams from Nadiad, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad along with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the site and rescued eight people from the debris.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of wall collapse in Gujarat's Kheda district

People are still feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are underway. However, heavy rains are affecting the rescue work.

