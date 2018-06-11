3 Killed By Lightning While Watching Hockey In Odisha's Rourkela

Several people, including the five victims, took shelter under a banyan tree that was struck by lightning, police said.

Cities | | Updated: June 11, 2018 14:31 IST
Lightning struck a banyan tree under which people had taken shelter from rains (representational)

Rourkela:  Three spectators of a hockey match were killed and two others were injured when lightning struck a tree shortly after the match was abandoned due to rains in Odisha's Sundargarh district today, police said.

They were among hundreds of people who had gathered to watch the local hockey match at Sagbahal under Talsara police station area.

The match was called off half way through when it started to rain.

Several people, including the five victims, took shelter under a banyan tree that was struck by lightning, police said.

While three persons, including two brothers, were declared brought dead at hospital, two others were admitted there in a serious condition, police said.

The hockey match between a local team and another from outside was part of a tournament popular among the local tribal community. 
 

