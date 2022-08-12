3 Died After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Well In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The state disaster response force was called to take the bodies out, police said. (Representational)

Three persons died after inhaling a poisonous gas on entering a well in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Piparia village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening, an official said.

The victims had entered the 60-feet deep well to remove a motor, but inhaled some poisonous gas emanating from it. The trio fell unconscious and drowned, Gourjhamar police station in-charge Anand Singh said.

The victims were identified as Khilan Singh Lodhi (65) his son Netraj (25) and Sunil Patel (25), he said.

The state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) was called in to take out the bodies from the well, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)