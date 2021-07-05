3 Delhi Residents Killed After Their Car Rams Into Tractor In UP: Police

The injured have been admitted to district hospital, the police said. (Representational)

Three Delhi residents, including a woman, were killed when their car rammed into a tractor on the national highway in Meerganj police station area of Bareilly district on Sunday, police said.

The victims were travelling to Shahjahanpur to attend a marriage function when their car hit the tractor moving ahead of them, Superintendent of Police (rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

The dead have been identified as Monu (40), his mother Basanta (65) and Ayush (21). Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to district hospital, the police said.