3 Arrested While Accepting Bribes By Anti-Corruption Sleuths In Rajasthan

According to a complaint, the accused officer had allegedly demanded Rs 4,000 to release funds received under the PM Housing Scheme, an official said.

Cities | | Updated: June 17, 2019 20:42 IST
The accused was arrested while accepting the remaining Rs 2,500, official said (Representational)


Jaipur: 

A junior engineer and a lineman of Jaipur Discom and a village development officer were arrested today for allegedly accepting bribes, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

In Bhilwara, Village Development Officer Banna Lal Regar, posted at the Shahpura panchayat samiti, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500, he said.

According to a complaint, the accused officer had allegedly demanded Rs 4,000 to release funds received under the PM Housing Scheme, the official said.

The complainant had already paid Rs 1,500 and the accused was arrested while accepting the remaining Rs 2,500, he added.

In Jhalawar district, junior engineer Nishant Divyanshu and lineman Arif Mohammad, both posted in the office of the assistant engineer of Jaipur Discom, were arrested after the lineman was caught accepting a bribe Rs 5,000, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACB), Jhalawar, Bhawani Shankar Meena said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the ACB officials said.

