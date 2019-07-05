28-Year-Old Woman, Who Got Married Without Telling Family, Shot Dead In UP

Police has registered a murder case against seven people of her family, including her father. (FILE)

A 28-year-old woman was shot dead at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Friday allegedly by her family members, police said, adding it could be a suspected case of honour killing.

Nisha was shot dead around 1 am at Dastampur village in Jewar area of the district, with the police registering a murder case against seven people of her family, including her father, an official said.

"Nisha had got married to Sunil (30) in June 2018. Her husband belongs to a nearby village and her family was not aware of their marriage until around five months ago," a police spokesperson said.

"Prime facie it appears that she has been killed by her own family members," the spokesperson said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Jewar police station on a complaint by the woman's husband, and her family members including father and brother charged under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said.

So far no arrest has been made in the case and investigation is underway, Station House Officer Jewar S S Bhati told news agency Press Trust of India.

