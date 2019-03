Geeta Vishnoi hanged herself from a ceiling hook in her quarter. (FILE PHOTO)

A woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

Geeta Vishnoi, 27, hanged herself from a ceiling hook in her quarter in Sanchore police station on Thursday night, they said.

Police said she had sent a message to her brother saying that her officer had marked her absent on the day of Holi, and she was therefore disturbed.

She lived alone, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, he said.

