A 21-year-old woman committed suicide at a hostel run by the Maharashtra state government's social welfare department in Nashik this afternoon, police said. An official from the Mumbai Naka police station said that the deceased, Gauri Eknath Jadhav, who hailed from Aurangabad, was studying in a nursing college in Nashik.According to the official, she hanged herself in her hostel room. The reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.