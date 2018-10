The bus was carrying over 50 children of Central School. (Representational)

At least 20 children were today injured when a truck rammed into a school bus in Shaktinagar area of Sonebhadra in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The bus was carrying over 50 children of Central School, they said.

The injured students were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable while the bus driver was stated to be critical.

Police is probing the matter.