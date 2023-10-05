2-Year-Old Among 3 Murdered In Odisha, Accused Arrested: Cops

The arrested man, identified as Mahendra Majhi, was forwarded to court on Thursday. (Representational)

Odisha police has arrested a person in connection with the triple murder case that rocked Sankarpala village under Junagarh police station in Kalahandi district recently.

On October 1, Sankarpala villagers found the three bodies on the side of Samkarpal-Dunda road in a secluded place. The victims are Raimati (35), her two-year-old son Sibasakti and an old man of the village Mahendra Kumar (65).

The arrested man, identified as Mahendra Majhi, was forwarded to the court on Thursday. Suspecting sorcery by his aunt Raimati, Mohendra committed the murders, police said.

Dharamgarh sub-divisional police officer Dhiraj Chopdar said Mohendra left the village soon after the murders and was arrested by police by tracking his mobile phone.

The accused earlier attempted to eliminate Raimati but failed, police said. Finding Raimati and her son in a secluded place on October 1, the accused attacked and killed them with a sharp weapon, the SDPO said, adding, "We have seized the weapon used in the crime." At that time a villager, Mahendra Kumar, who was passing through the road, was also attacked and murdered by Mohendra to prevent an eyewitness in the case, he informed.

