2 UP Teachers Sacked For Submitting Fake Certificates To Get Jobs

The two teachers taught at government primary schools in UP. (Representational)

Two teachers of government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district have been sacked for securing jobs on forged educational qualification certificates, an official said on Tuesday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Subhash Chandra Gupta said Meena Yadav was sacked for having submitted forged Class 10 and 12 marksheets to get the job.

"She was expelled on Monday. She had been working as a teacher since 2005. Instructions have been issued to recover the salary from her since the date of appointment," Mr Gupta said.

Another teacher was sacked for having submitted educational qualification certificates of one of her namesakes to secure the job in 2009.

She had submitted certificates of another teacher having the same name and working in a government school in Azamgarh, Mr Gupta, said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.