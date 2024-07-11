2 UP Men Imitate Scene From 'Mirzapur' For A Reel, Arrested

They were arrested on charges of disturbing public peace.

Two youth, Ved Prakash Yadav and Aman Yadav Katta, were arrested for imitating a scene from the popular OTT series 'Mirzapur' for a social media reel, the police said.

According to the police, the two have been arrested over a viral video showing Ved taking a round of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Malviya's statue in a car, with both of his legs on the dashboard.

The video also shows Ved smoking while sitting on a chair, even as Aman is standing behind him.

In the background, the theme song of 'Mirzapur' is playing.

Inspector Cantt Shivakant Mishra said that the duo had been arrested on charges of disturbing public peace.

Both the youth were produced before a magistrate and later released on bail.

The police official said that after the video went viral, resentment started brewing among locals as the reel had been shot near legendary freedom fighter and founder of BHU Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue.

