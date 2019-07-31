2 Undertrial Prisoners Charged For Thrashing Cops In Maharashtra's Thane

The incident occurred inside the van comprising 11 undertrials who were brought to the court

Two undertrial prisoners allegedly manhandled police constables escorting them on the court premises in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred inside the van comprising 11 undertrials who were brought to the court for a hearing from the Adharwadi jail in Kalyan, an official said.

While police personnel were waiting inside the van with the prisoners, an unidentified person handed over packets of Alprazolam tablets to Faizal Shaikh and Amzad Ali Khan, he said.

When the constables snatched the tablets from the duo, they allegedly turned violent and manhandled the police personnel.

Though a sleep-inducing drug, Alprazolam is known to causing addiction.

Shaikh and Ali have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code or IPC including assaulting a public servant while discharging his duty, the official said.



