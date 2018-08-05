2 Teens Attempt Selfie With Moving Train, Get Run Over, Die In Ludhiana

The boys, while clicking the selfie, got too close to the train that ran over them. (Representational)

Two teenagers were run over by a train today while they were trying to click selfies, police said in Luchiana.

A group of three friends had gone to the railway bridge near Katana Sahib on Chandigarh-Ludhiana line to click selfies on their phones, they said.

They wanted to take a selfie with a moving train in the background, but got too close to the train two of them were run over, police said.

Advertisement

The two boys who died were identified as Yuvraj, 15 and Gaurav, 15, both students of Class VII, they said.

Yuvraj was from village Rampura in this district while Gaurav was the son of a migrant labourer, also residing in the same village, they said.