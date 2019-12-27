2 Senior Cops In Madhya Pradesh Transferred Over Citizenship Law Unrest

Madhya Pradesh witnessed violence during protests against the citizenship law.

Two senior police officers in Jabalpur have been transferred by the Madhya Pradesh Home department over the violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, officials said on Friday.

Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi and City Superintendent of Police (Gohalpur) Devesh Kumar Pathak have been transferred to Bhopal.

Gohalpur, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Adhartal in Jabalpur saw violence during protests against the citizenship law on December 20, after which curfew was imposed for a few days.

