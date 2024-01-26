2 Punjab Men Arrested For Killing Friend Over Dispute: Cops

The accused hid the victim's body in a pit, said police. (Representational)

The Bathinda police on Friday arrested two people for allegedly killing a friend of theirs over a dispute in Punjab's Bathinda, police said on Friday.

Meanwhile, both accused hid his body in a pit dug at a residence in Bathinda, according to the police.

The locals informed the police when bad odour started spreading in the locality where the body was kept hidden.

"The deceased, named Harshdeep (21) had been missing since January 17. In this case, an FIR was already registered with the Bathinda police and a probe was on. Meanwhile, the police were informed of the bad odour that started spreading in the locality where his body was disposed. On reaching the place, it was learned that the body was of the missing person," said Mohit Aggarwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bathinda.

"After we launched an investigation into the matter, we found that Harshdeep had been killed by his friend, Gurpinder aka Goldy. He killed him along with another friend named, Baljeet Singh, by strangulating him over a dispute. Later, the duo hid his body in a pit, which was already dug by him at his residence," DSP Aggarwal added.

"Both the accused have been arrested by the police. A probe is underway," he further said.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)