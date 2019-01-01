2 Men, Allegedly Drunk, Assault Cop, Bite Another In Police Station

The two men were arrested, police said

Two persons were today arrested for allegedly causing ruckus in Central police station in Thane's Ulhasnagar township, an official said.

The duo, identified as Mahesh Kordele (27) and Manish Sonawane (32) manhandled a policeman and bit another, he said.

Sonawane also tried to inflict injuries on himself by hitting his head against the wall, the official said.

The incident happened after the two got angry on being asked to stop filming the police station after they were brought there for creating nuisance in public in a drunk state, he added.