2 Men, Allegedly Drunk, Assault Cop, Bite Another In Police Station

The duo, identified as Mahesh Kordele (27) and Manish Sonawane (32) manhandled a policeman and bit another, police said.

Cities | | Updated: January 01, 2019 23:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Men, Allegedly Drunk, Assault Cop, Bite Another In Police Station

The two men were arrested, police said


Thane: 

Two persons were today arrested for allegedly causing ruckus in Central police station in Thane's Ulhasnagar township, an official said.

The duo, identified as Mahesh Kordele (27) and Manish Sonawane (32) manhandled a policeman and bit another, he said.

Sonawane also tried to inflict injuries on himself by hitting his head against the wall, the official said.

The incident happened after the two got angry on being asked to stop filming the police station after they were brought there for creating nuisance in public in a drunk state, he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Man bites copman bites police officer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM Narendra ModiLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusNew YearNew Year WishesUpcoming MoviesTata SkyDTH PlansKader Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................