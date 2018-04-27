2 MBA Students Started Vomiting After Having Dinner. They Died.

According to the police, the women -- 22-year-old Diksha hailing from Hamirpur district and 21-year-old Vandna of Una district -- were taken to a hospital by their landlord late on Wednesday night after their started vomiting.
The two students had dinner between 9 and 10 pm on Wednesday after which one of them started to vomit, senior police officer Santosh Patyal said. "It was Vandna who fell sick first. Diksha then informed her landlord. Then Diksha too started vomiting. The landlord took them to the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala," he said, before adding that Vandna was referred to Tanta Medical College.
Mr Patyal said a case has been registered and a probe has been initiated. "Prima facie, it seems to be a case of accidental poisoning, he said.