MBA Student, 21, Dies During Ramp Walk Practice In Bengaluru

A 21-year-old MBA student died due to a suspected cardiac arrest while she was practising ramp walk for ''freshers' day'' celebrations at her college in Peenya in Bengaluru, police said.

The student has been identified as Shalini, a first-year MBA student at a college in Peenya, an industrial area in Bengaluru.

"Student died while practising ramp walk for the freshers day celebration in her college. The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest. She was standing near the stage after her turn when she fell to the ground," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar said on Friday.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV at the premises.

"The other students immediately took her to the nearest hospital, where she was declared brought dead," police added.

A case has been registered in Peenya police station under Section 174 (c) of Code of Criminal Procedure, which deals with the procedure police and magistrate need to follow in case of suicide or unnatural death.

A probe in the case is on.

