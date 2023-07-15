2 Labourers Killed While Cleaning Septic Tank In Rajasthan Hotel: Police

Ramkaran and Nakwal were admitted to MB Hospital, police said. (Representational)

Two labourers died and two others fainted due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in a hotel in Ambamata Police Station area in Udaipur on Friday, police said.

Police said two labourers got into the tank for cleaning it at a hotel located on Sajjangarh Road. Mahendra Chhaparwal, 27, and Vijay Kalyana, 33, died of suffocation due to poisonous gas in the tank, while Ramkaran and Vinod Nakwal, who jumped into the tank to save them fainted.

Ramkaran and Nakwal were admitted to MB Hospital, police said, adding that the latter's condition remains critical. The bodies were brought to the hospital mortuary, they said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people of Valmiki community and organisations linked to sanitation workers reached the hospital demanding compensation for the family of the workers who died.

All India Safai Mazdoor Congress leader Babulal said the families should be given a compensation and a case of murder should be registered against the hotel operator.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)