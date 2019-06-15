2 Killed, Six Injured In Tractor Trolley-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place when the victims were returning from Uttar Pradesh's Shukartal district

Cities | | Updated: June 15, 2019 21:19 IST
The police said the injured were hospitalised. (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

Two people were killed and six others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck on the Dehradun-Delhi Highway near Nawla village in the district today, the officials said.

The police said the injured were hospitalised.

The victims were identified as Bamit Kumar (18) and Babli (36). The incident took place when the victims were returning from Shukartal.

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy, Zulfikar, was crushed to death in a road accident at Puththi village in the district.

