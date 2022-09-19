2 Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Runs Them Over In UP: Police

The accident occurred around midnight on Sunday in Dharampur village. (Representational)

Two people, including a teenage girl, were killed after being run over by a truck while they were watching a street play here, police said today.

The accident occurred around midnight on Sunday in Dharampur village, they said.

Some villagers were watching a street play on the road side when an overspeeding truck lost control and ran over them, Circle Officer (CO) Dineshchandra Mishra told PTI.

While Lalu, 45, and Ankita, 14, were killed in the accident, two others who suffered injuries were rushed to a hospital, he said.

The truck driver has been arrested and an FIR has been lodged against him at Asodhar police station, police said.

