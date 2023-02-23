2 Dead After Man Who Didn't Know How To Drive Rams Into Wedding Procession

The person at the wheel at the time of the accident has been arrested. (Representational)

Two persons were killed and eight others injured when an untrained man ploughed a jeep into a marriage party after its driver decided to join their dance procession in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said on Thursday.

The jeep was part of a marriage party that had arrived at Khatora village from Shyampur when the accident took place on Wednesday night, said Indaar police station in-charge K N Sharma.

As 30-40 guests were dancing their way to the wedding venue, the jeep driver decided to join them. He left the engine on and asked an untrained person to be in his seat, said the official.

The other person managed to drive the vehicle slowly for a short distance before suddenly running into the dancing group at great speed, perhaps after hitting the accelerator hard, he said.

Two from the marriage party were killed and eight suffered injuries due to the impact, he said. The condition of three persons is serious and they have been referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The other injured persons are being treated at the district hospital, the official said.

The person at the wheel at the time of the accident has been arrested, he added.

