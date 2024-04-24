2 Men Kill Sister's Husband With Sword In Haryana Dishonour Killing

The police, taking action in the case, have arrested five people. (Representational)

A man was brutally murdered by his brothers-in-law in Haryana's Yamunagar over their objection to his marriage with their sister. The case brings dishonour killing in Haryana back into the spotlight.

The victim, Abhishek, married Rishu last year and was living in Zirakpur in Punjab. Despite objections from the families, the couple got married and the woman's brothers were against it. Last night, Abhishek was travelling to Yamunanagar to attend a relative's wedding with his two friends.

The man's brothers-in-law got wind of Abhishek's whereabouts in Yamunanagar and planned to murder him. Two men attacked Abhishek and his friends with a sword, brutally killing him and seriously injuring the victim's friends.

The police, taking action in the case, have arrested five people, including the attackers. Rishu, the victim's wife, is living with her in-laws and is safe, the police said.