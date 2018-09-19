2 Arrested, Rs 10 Lakh Cash Seized In Encounter In UP's Shamli

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Kumar told ANI that two people have been arrested out of which one has been injured.

Cities | | Updated: September 19, 2018 07:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Arrested, Rs 10 Lakh Cash Seized In Encounter In UP's Shamli

Rs 10 lakh cash was seized by the police from the criminals

Shamli, Uttar Pradesh: 

An encounter broke out between criminals and police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Kumar told ANI that two people have been arrested out of which one has been injured.

The SP further informed that one policeman was also injured during the encounter.

"Two people have been arrested out of which one has been injured. One policeman has also got injured. Two motorcycles and around Rs.10 lakh cash has been seized. Two people escaped from the spot," Mr Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway.

For more Shamli news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar Pradesh encounterShamliShamli news

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................