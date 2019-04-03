19-Year-Old Man, Girl Found Hanging From Tree, Suicide Pact Likely: Cops

In a suspected suicide pact, a 19-year-old man and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.
The dead-- Rugharam Bheel and the girl-- allegedly committed suicide over their failed relationship, a police official said.
Both were neighbours living in Ranisara village, he added.
The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, the officer added.
