19-Year-Old Man, Girl Found Hanging From Tree, Suicide Pact Likely: Cops

The dead-- Rugharam Bheel and the girl-- allegedly committed suicide over their failed relationship, a police official said.

Cities | | Updated: April 03, 2019 16:57 IST
Both were neighbours living in Rajasthan's Ranisara village, police said. (FILE PHOTO)


Jaipur: 

In a suspected suicide pact, a 19-year-old man and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The dead-- Rugharam Bheel and the girl-- allegedly committed suicide over their failed relationship, a police official said.

Both were neighbours living in Ranisara village, he added.

The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, the officer added. 



