17-Month-Old Baby Girl Raped By Relative In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

A baby girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. (Representational Image)

A 17-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Mayurbhanj district on the evening of July 5, police said.

The girl was sent for a medical examination and a case has been registered.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections and the baby girl sent for medical evaluation," said police officer S Mohapatra.

The accused is at large and investigation is being carried out.

