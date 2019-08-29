16-Year-Old Sold For Rs 70,000, Sexually Assaulted In Haryana: Police

The police said that the girl had gone missing on August 4. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was sexually abused after being kidnapped and "sold" for Rs 70,000 to a man in Haryana, the police said today.

Superintendent of Police Surinder Bhoria said the girl was rescued from Haryana's Sonepat. Five people, including the man who she was sold to, have been arrested.

The police said that the girl had gone missing on August 4 and her family had filed a police complaint. "The girl was kidnapped and sold to a 25-year-old man through some middlemen," they said.

The girl was tracked down by her phone number and rescued a week ago from a rented accommodation where she was found with the man, the police said.

The police have also arrested the man's accomplice. Police said that the accused made part of the payment in cash and the rest was transferred into bank accounts of the two middlemen who belonged to the girl's village.

