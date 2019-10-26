16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In UP, Brother Assaulted

The police have arrested the accused, a 21-year-old man. (Representational)

A 16-year girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, the police said on Saturday.

The girl was returning home after watching a Ram Leela performance along with her younger brother at late on Thursday night, they said.

A man assaulted the girl's brother and then took her to a secluded spot where he allegedly raped her, Circle Officer Anshuman Misra said.

After returning home, the girl told her relatives about the incident.

A First Information Report was filed on Friday evening and the was accused arrested, the police said. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

